Abd Karim: Bau one most potential tourism destinations in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 8): Bau has been identified by the Sarawak government as one the most potential tourism destinations in the state, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said he had witnessed fast-pace development happening in Bau over the years with a flourishing tourism industry that is benefitting the local community.

“Bau stands out among other places in the state because we have the Fairy Caves and Wind Caves, Taoist temples and the natural landscape,” said Abdul Karim when officiating at the reopening of the newly renovated 200-year-old Golden Hill Temple at Tasik Biru, Bau today.

The minister said that Bau could offer a melting pot of tourism products, particularly with its long history and the famous Chinese gold miners’ uprising against the Brooke administration in the 1800s.

Abdul Karim thanked Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Lee Chin Teck for his vision in transforming Bau into what it is today, as well as highlighting the capable administration of the state government.

“Sarawak has been making tremendous progress that other states in the country are envious of. Our revenue has grown significantly and the state government will be introducing a sovereign wealth fund for the state’s excess money to be deposited into,” he said.

With that, Abdul Karim hoped the local community would be ready to offer warm and friendly hospitality to the influx of tourists in the years to come.