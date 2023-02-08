Abg Jo asks construction industry to work with local unis for better human resources

KUCHING (Feb 8): Contractors in the construction industry have been asked to work together with local universities.

In making the suggestion, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the move is necessary to enhance the industry’s human resources.

“I propose that you enhance your staffing, your human resources. Perhaps you have internship schemes with our universities. Let them work together with you as your staff and you become the project management.

“While the students gain experience you also can enhance your human resources,” he said before launching the ‘Enhancing Sarawak’s Construction Industry’ Seminar here today.

Abang Johari pointed out tertiary students are taught new technologies, which the construction has to use now.

“In terms of turnaround, in any industry, it is the technology that turns the company around because they can control the costs. The overheads are fixed and you can control, and productivity from machines are better.

“If your new machines now with new technology, you can reduce costs and it is more efficient. Therefore, I would propose that the contractors to engage with universities and get their students to be interns. If they are good, just absorb them into the company and that would increase productivity and you will be abreast with new techniques in construction,” he said.

Abang Johari said the construction industry also has the potential to attract Sarawakians back to work in the state.

He said three particular projects in Sarawak have attracted many Sarawakians to come back from elsewhere.

“One is Sarawak Metro. Our people working in Kuala Lumpur, the engineers are coming back because it is high tech through innovation. Number two, our methanol (plant). The people are coming back from Petronas, Shell, and even from Middle East. For our Petros, people are coming back too.

“Therefore the construction industry if you are good, you have got certain quality, and you pay high to your staff then these people will also come back. A lot of Sarawakians are out there. The only thing is our economy must be that high then they will come, (otherwise) they wouldn’t come because nobody will pay them,” he said.

Abang Johari is confident that Sarawak’s 2030 aspirations can be realised with the concerted support of the Sarawak government, the civil service, and the private sector.

He said while there are initiatives to help contractors, they must also help themselves.

“Towards 2030, I can assure you there will be a lot of construction projects being planned. This is only JKR. You’ve got the private sector projects, and there are also projects outside the normal project initiatives by the government such as from the agencies. There are also a lot of kampung projects.

“Then there are water and power (projects). These also need contractors. I can assure you there will a lot of initiatives from the government because our main objective is the people,” he said.