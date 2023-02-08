Authority calls on telcos to improve broadband service at two Samarahan religious schools

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) has called on telecommunications companies to improve broadband service for two schools under the Sarawak Islamic Council in Samarahan Division.

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said broadband network problems are affecting teaching and learning at the schools.

“Therefore, the immediate action we take is to get the latest feedback from the service providers in an effort to help provide fast broadband network to the two schools involved.

“In fact, the initiative to provide broadband services throughout Sarawak is a matter of great emphasis through the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy,” he said in a statement.

Zaidi pointed out the provision of broadband services has been outlined in the two key enablers sectors of digital economy, namely human capital development and education, as well as social inclusivity.

The statement was issued following a courtesy call from the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais) led by director Khalidi Ibrahim on Tuesday.

Khalidi said Jais hopes issues related to broadband service for the schools under its management would be resolved promptly.

He also requested SMA provide educational aids in line with the aspiration to be part of talent development for skilled manpower in Sarawak.