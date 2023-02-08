Cop in Kuching discharged and acquitted of drug trafficking

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today discharged and acquitted a 30-year-old policeman of a charge of drug trafficking.

Aizat Danial Noor Azman was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for trafficking 5.6kg of cannabis at the arrival hall of Kuching International Airport (KIA) around 10.10pm on Jan 2, this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali delivered the decision to discharge and acquit Aizat Danial after the prosecution withdrew the case against him.

It is understood that the prosecution withdrew the case against Aizat Danial after finding that there were no elements to allow him to be charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

This was after a chemist report presented to the court today stated that no drug content was detected in all the juice bottles that were seized from Aizat Danial’s luggage.

It is understood that Aizat Danial, who had arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, was arrested by Customs officers at the Special Passenger Inspection Unit after his check-in luggage and backpack were scanned.

Further inspection found that he allegedly had 20 bottles filled with a mixture of juice and cannabis. The total weight for the liquid suspected to be cannabis was 5.6kg.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department prosecuting officer James Ho handled the prosecution while Aizat Danial was represented by counsels Osman Ibrahim, Nur Atiqah Kulah and Ernie Natasha Azman.