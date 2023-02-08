Foreign barge worker missing after falling into Sarawak River in Kuching, co-workers injured

KUCHING (Feb 8): A barge worker is missing after one of the ropes used on the boat snapped around 9am today and caused him to fall into the Sarawak River near a wharf at Jalan Setia Raja here.

A search and rescue operation has been launched for the Myanmar national.

Prior to the incident, the missing man identified as 28-year-old Kyaw Khaint is said to have been working with two local workers on the barge to secure the rope.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said one of the local workers, aged 35, suffered a broken leg, while the other, aged 37, sustained light injuries in the incident.

It is understood that the younger worker was also flung off the barge and had to be rescued by firefighters along the riverbank.

Both local workers were given first aid at the scene before being brought to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

As of time of writing, efforts to locate Kyaw are still ongoing.