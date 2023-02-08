Google marks late cartoonist Kamm Ismail’s birthday with special doodle

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Google Malaysia is commemorating the late Kammaruddin Ismail’s 67th birthday today with a special doodle dedicated to the cartoonist who had been a pioneer of the local animation industry.

“From having no experience to studying and experimenting with computer software to create his animation and the successful outcome that we all saw on our TV screen,” said Judy Wong, Google Malaysia’s product marketing manager at the company’s headquarter yesterday.

“Kamm’s effort of building a community to uphold local content and giving back to the new generation is a testament to his legacy.

“On what would be his 67th birthday, we celebrate Kamm Ismail and his significant contribution to Malaysia’s animation.”

Kammaruddin, also known as Kamm Ismail, was prominent for creating Malaysia’s first animated series — Usop Sontorian — that aired on TV1 from 1991 to 1997.

Following his first success, he went on to produce and directed a number of popular animation series including Keluang Man, Che Nat, Legenda Kinabalu and Mat Kilau.

Kamm also co-founded the Malaysia Animation Society of Malaysia (Animas) in 2001 and served as its first president.

He also won the Best Animation award for the telemovie Kumang at the 16th Malaysian Film Festival.

Local cartoonist Ibrahim Anon — more commonly known as Ujang — said he was elated that Google Malaysia chose to commemorate his late friend’s fruitful career.

“I’m very happy because nobody believed in us when we started out. People say our project will fail.

“And we feel proud when it’s out as first Malaysia’s animated series,” said Ujang, who had worked as the writer for Usop Sontorian.

Ujang noted that their success at v was achieved at a time when the local animation industry was still in its infant stage, and had still been struggling with hurdles such as a lack of animators, equipment, funding and access to knowledge.

“Kamm and I toured the country to look for animators, we end up gathering 90 over artists at the end after we travelled the whole of Malaysia.

“And we also have problems with the artists’ parents as they asked us what is an animator.

“They call animation as ‘aminasi’ because they haven’t seen a cartoon,” he added.

Also present at the special launching ceremony was Kamm’s daughter Dalila Kamaruddin, and Quest Studio’s chief executive officer Muhamad Firdaus Omar. – Malay Mail