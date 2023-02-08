Hajiji: Gagasan Rakyat to await decision of three state reps who quit Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) president Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is taking a ‘wait and see’ stance with regard to three state elected representatives who quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) on Monday.

Hajiji said this when asked if Gagasan Rakyat would be inviting Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi), Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor), and Norazlina Arif (Kunak) to join its ranks.

“We wait and see what their decision on their personal basis and political future will be,” Hajiji said when met at the Yayasan Sabah Group Awards Night here yesterday.

The Chief Minister also thanked Mohammad, Chong, and Norazlina for supporting the state government.

On Monday, the three assemblypersons announced their resignation from Warisan and also pledged their support for Hajiji, who heads the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

The trio said they will sit in the state assembly as independent members and stressed that the time has come to put an end to political polemics and actions that create instability in the government as it affects efforts to develop the state and the people.

In a joint statement read by Norazlina, the three elected representatives said they would work with Hajiji and the state government on Sabah’s development and increase its revenue through the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

Their departure comes two months after Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal denied social media reports of its assembly members leaving the party.

Shafie described the talk of departures from Warisan as “a malicious attempt of deceit to topple the party”.

According to Mohammad, Chong, and Norazlina, their decision to quit Warisan comes after considering several aspects including the sentiment of grassroots members.

They said they would relinquish all party posts at divisional and supreme council levels.

On a different note, Hajiji said the government would do its best to provide post flood assistance to all affected by the natural disaster.

“I will ensure assistance is received by the victims of the flood. There are many matters that we have to look at seriously and the state government will do its best to assist all those affected,” he added.