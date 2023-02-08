JKR S’wak contractors now required to take project delivery pledge

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has introduced the One Month Deliverable Pledge or Undertaking to improve delivery of projects by contractors in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said under this Pledge, contractors must comply with all mandatory and quality requirements with timely commencement of construction works upon site possession.

“Failure to comply with the Pledge will result in the termination of the contractor’s employment under the contract,” he said when closing the Seminar on New Initiatives to Enhance Sarawak’s Construction Industry at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said currently there are 215 projects (excluding rural transformation projects) worth RM28 billion being implemented by JKR Sarawak.

“A total of 34 out of 215 projects have been categorised as ‘critically delayed’ due to various issues encountered in project implementation.

“These issues contributing to delay in project delivery need to be highlighted and intervened at the earliest possible stage to avoid any adverse impact to the parties involved,” he said.

He said he has directed JKR Sarawak to closely monitor all these projects and ensure that they are handed over in a timely manner with impeccable quality.

Uggah said project delivery has always been one of the Sarawak government’s major concerns as the success of project implementation and completion by the respective agencies will reflect the government’s image and reputation.

“Thus, we have to play a more active role in managing projects – no more business as usual.

“If there are changes that require to be made and processes that need to be reviewed, please do come forward and present your proposals,” he advised.

He said the last thing the government wants is to terminate contractors due to poor performance.

“The relevant regional agencies are trying their utmost best to assist contractors in the best possible ways to ensure that they complete the projects entrusted to them,” he said, adding that his ministry is targeting to complete all ongoing projects within the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said with many potential development plans that have been earmarked in the state, it is therefore, a requisite for all industry players, especially consultants and contractors, to be equipped with the relevant technical knowledge and resources.

“Please exhibit commendable performance with regards to the current projects being undertaken by you as we will no longer tolerate any errant contractors and consultants,” said Uggah.

Also present were Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Ministers Aidel Lariwoo and Dato Majang Renggi as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau.