Marine police arrest van driver, seize 1,500 litres of diesel in Miri

MIRI (Feb 8): The Marine Police Region 5 arrested a van driver and seized about 1,500 litres of diesel at the roadside of Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli here in an operation yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the marine police personnel also seized a van, a modified rectangular steel tank and two units of pumps.

“Acting on information received, five personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit who were conducting ‘Op Kontraban’ stopped a van at around 6.45am and later found a modified tank filled with diesel at the back of the vehicle.

“The total seizure, including the van, 1,500 litres of diesel, a modified rectangular steel tank and two units of pumps, is estimated to be worth RM56,025,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the van driver, a 22-year-old man, had failed to produce a special permit or written letter from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to possess, keep or carry the controlled goods.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said all seized items and the suspect were handed over to KPDN Miri for further action.