Matta Sarawak travel fair back in Kuching, Miri March 4-5

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter has announced that the Sarawak Matta Travel Fair will return this year and is scheduled to be held in Kuching and Miri from Mar 4 to 5.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference to announce the fair at the Matta Sarawak Chapter office yesterday, chairman Oscar Choo informed that the fair will be held concurrently at Boulevard Shopping Mall here and Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri.

“After a successful start last year, this year Sarawak’s largest travel fair will see an increase to over 55 booths and is aimed to promote both inbound and outbound tourism as Matta sees a soaring demand for travel, regardless leisure or business,” he said.

He thanked the government for the initiative to further increase the frequency of flights and to negotiate for more direct flights to make it easier for holiday planners to link the globe.

He said Matta was appreciative of Sarawak Tourism Board’s perseverance to work with Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) in ensuring the upgrading and maintenance of facilities at Kuching International Airport and airports across Sarawak.

“All this would provide travellers, both domestic and international, a better arrival and departure experience,” he said.

According to him, Sarawak’s Matta Fair will thus serve as a one-stop platform for consumers to easily choose their dream holiday destinations with the myriad of packages offered by Matta’s credible licensed tour operators.

He said the packages offered by Matta’s credible licensed tour operators will indeed give consumers a peace of mind knowing that they are in good hands and their money well invested in a holiday handled by experienced Matta operators.

“During the fair itself, there will be an abundance of promotions from cruise packages, great airline and accommodation deals, to short getaways to neighbouring countries within the South East Asian region and Oceania.

“For those opting for long haul travel, many European and Western destinations are wide open for travel and it is best to engage an experienced tour agency.

“These experienced tour agencies will be able to deliver a seamless travel experience, preparing travellers with constant updates on the current standard operating procedures needed before and during the holiday,” he said.

With all that, Choo said the Sarawak Matta Fair is expected to foster and enhance networking, goodwill and fellowship among all in the travel trade and tourism industry.

The fair which enters its 17th edition this year will also once again provide a personal touch to real customer service with agents and consumers being able to sit down and plan.

“Matta is committed to make this event a great success in line with their role as a catalyst to steer the momentum of growth in the hospitality and tourism industry in Malaysia.

“We also want to assist the government in its vision to create more job opportunities, expand market reach and generate more tourist arrivals,” he said.

Other than tour and travel packages offered, Choo informed that there will also be lucky draws sponsored by various participating organisations which will be announced a week before the fair.

Admission to the fair is free and it is open from 10am to 9pm for the two days, Saturday and Sunday.