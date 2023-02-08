Miri disaster committee directs JKR to ready machinery in areas at risk of landslides

MIRI (Feb 8): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has directed the Public Works Department (JKR) here to ready its machinery in locations in the division at risk of landslides, in view of the current uncertain weather.

Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf said based on reports by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Sarawak is currently experiencing the North East Monsoon phenomenon which is expected to continue until next month.

“According to the weather forecast, this monsoon will bring continuous heavy rain and can potentially cause flooding if it occurs simultaneously with the high tide.

“To prepare for this, I have ordered JKR to ready their machinery, such as excavators, and to respond quickly by moving the machinery to any reported landslide areas particular in rural areas,” he said when chairing the MDDMC meeting at Miri Islamic Complex on Monday.

Abdul Aziz also called on logging and plantation companies in landslide-hit areas to work together with the authorities in dealing with the situation.

Such efforts are very important to ensure residents living in affected areas will not be cut off, he added.

On a separate matter, the Miri Divisional Health Office informed the meeting that as of Feb 4 this year, a total of 971,090 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Miri Division.