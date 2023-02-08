Miri man gets fines totalling RM7,100 for drug abuse, possession

MIRI (Feb 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man a total of RM7,100 in default a total of nine months’ jail for drug abuse and drug possession.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Mohamad Hazaizy Basri, 33, from Jalan Jee Foh here, on his own guilty plea and also ordered he be placed under police supervision for two years.

For the first offence of drug abuse, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, Mohamad Hazaizy was fined RM2,800 in default four months in prison.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both, along with supervision by an officer as required under Section 2 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 for a period of between two and three years.

For the second offence of drug possession, under Section 12(2) of the ADB 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, Mohamad Hazaizy was fined RM4,300 in default five months in prison.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years, or fine up to RM100,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mohamad Hazaizy was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine, which are listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) in the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office at 9.35am on Jan 28, 2022.

The day before, he was also found to have in his possession 1.66 grams of methamphetamine at 2.50pm by the roadside near a lot at Piasau Link here.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Mohamad Hazaizy was unrepresented by counsel.