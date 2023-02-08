Miri MP: Rewards, motivation vital for child’s development

MIRI (Feb 8): Hosting award ceremonies as an annual school event helps recognise pupils’ achievements and celebrate the pupils and teachers’ hard work, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Speaking at the SK St Columba Co-curriculum and Students’ Affairs (HEM) Award Ceremony 2022/2023 at the school premises here today, Chiew said the presentation of awards will also inspire other pupils to emulate and improve their achievements in both academics and co-curricular activities.

“I would like to challenge the pupils to prove that they are capable of greater success in whatever fields they are engaged in,” he said, while lauding the efforts of SK St Columba’s teachers for being able to produce pupils of good character and who excel in sports and co-curriculum.

Both pupils and teachers should strive and improve their performance from year to year so that they are able to be competitive with the current global education development, Chiew urged.

The ceremony was held in giving recognition to pupils who excel in sports and co-curricular activities and also to award excellent teachers in sports management, co-curriculum and HEM.

Also present were school board chairman Simon Ilus, St Columba Church’s vicar Rev Rodriguez Unak Charles, headmaster Eno Liau and Parent-Teacher Association chairman Jude Juda.