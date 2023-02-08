More opposition assemblymen expected to support Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): More assemblymen from the opposition bloc are expected to leave their party to support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in the near future, said Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

“The Sabah Government led by Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has shown good performance with the clear and documented Sabah Maju Jaya 1.0 roadmap (2020-2025). Revenue collection has increased, investments have increased, economic restoration through positive growth and achievement in realising matters related to MA63. All these achievements are one manifestation of administration of the state that is excellent,” said Nizam.

“Hence, it won’t be a surprise if more opposition assemblymen will leave their party and support Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in the near future,” he said in his statement in reply to Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong who accused Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) of engineering the defection of three Warisan assemblymen from the party.

Nizam added that Junz’s accusation is unacceptable and is absurd.

“Junz’s statement shows that he is naive about his party’s own weakness,” he said.

Nizam added that the three Warisan assemblymen had announced that they were leaving the party on Monday.

They were Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif, Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi) and Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor).

Nizam said that the three have also stated they have lost confidence on the Warisan’s direction and have also considered the opinions of the grassroot community at areas they were representing.

“Aside from that, the people are also bored with the party leaders’ action, who are constantly creating various polemic and political instability in Sabah to the extent of affecting efforts to develop the state and the people.

“The Warisan leadership should have accepted the decision of the majority of Sabah’s people through the Sabah 16th Election and allow the party given the mandate to manage for the sake of development of the people and the state.

“They should have taken the role as check and balance,” said Nizam.

He said that Junz’s second allegation that GRS chairman Hajiji was insincere in forming the unity government after the 15th general election is also against the action of the Warisan leader himself.

“How can a unity government be formed after Datuk Shafie Apdal acted by bringing Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, together with 12 Umno assemblymen and three PKDM assemblymen on January 6 to topple the Sabah government led by Hajiji using the backdoor method,” Nizam reminded.

He added that it was clear that Junz and the Warisan leadership were not sincere in this matter.

Nizam also labelled Junz a hypocrite for asking the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the three assemblymen who left Warisan but did not ask MACC to conduct an investigation on two Democratic Action Party (DAP) assemblymen joined Warisan in 2022.

Justin Wong (Sri Tanjung) and Calvin Chong (Elopura) joined Warisan after resigning from DAP Sabah on January 20, 2022.