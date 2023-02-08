New Sandakan Municipal Council president appointed

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): Former Penampang District Officer Henry Idol has been appointed as the new Sandakan Municipal Council president.

Idol, 56, received his appointment letter from Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam at Wisma Innoprise here on Wednesday.

He replaces Benedict Asmat and will commence work this month.

Joachim expressed hope that Idol will carry out his duties with full dedication and efficiency.

Idol has been in the state civil service for 30 years, holding several posts including as Keningau District Officer and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Human Resource, Technology and Innovation Ministry.