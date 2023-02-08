Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for Feb 9-15 period

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the period from Feb 9 to 15.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said RON97 would remain at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05) and diesel (RM2.15).

It said to protect consumers from the impact of actual increases in global oil prices, the government was maintaining the retail prices of RON95 and diesel at these levels although their actual market prices had breached the ceiling marks.

“The government will continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take the necessary steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people remain protected,” the statement said. – Bernama