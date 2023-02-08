PM Anwar wants enforcement bodies to act without heed to position, ideology

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 8): Enforcement agencies should take immediate action against irregularities at the various levels regardless of position and ideology, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said efforts to correct irregularities, such as the issue of looting of finances, always received extraordinary opposition from various quarters.

“There is use of race in the name of Malays, there is use of Islam, and without investigating, without listening to reports from the investigators of the enforcement agencies they say this is political persecution and so on

“We take action based on the facts and laws… not to manipulate,” he said when speaking at an assembly of Ministry of Finance staff here today.

Previously, Anwar had stressed that the Unity Government led by him did not interfere in the affairs of investigative and enforcement bodies including in the investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Bersatu.

