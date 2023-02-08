Premier: Sarawak approves six new incentives to stop critically delayed projects, help contractors

KUCHING (Feb 8): Six new incentives or measures have been approved to minimise or even eradicate critically delayed projects, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the measures also aim to assist contractors with project cashflow, as well as to achieve a win-win situation for all parties under state government contracts.

He said to safeguard the interests of the industry and economy, the state government has approved these new incentives, including advance payment for works contracts in the hopes of mitigating problems faced by contractors.

“We will provide advance payment, to help those with no financial strength, or sometimes (known as) ‘two dollar companies’. We want to assist these people.

“Second, we will allow up to three payments to be made without the contract documents in the first four months of the contract period,” he explained during the ‘Enhancing Sarawak’s Construction Industry’ seminar here today.

Other incentives are lower rate of Liquidated and Ascertained Damages imposed; lower Minimum Payment as well as other measures to alleviate projects majorly and adversely affected by price hikes; Extension of Time (EOT) for projects with progress of at least 60 per cent based on the works programme; and Mutual Termination subject to prevailing criteria imposed.

Abang Johari pointed out that these initiatives have been undertaken to further assist in the local construction industry’s recovery and the timely delivery of projects in Sarawak.

“In addition, the relevant departments have also reviewed their current process and procedures to accommodate to market needs and to ensure the success of project implementation.

“It is thus my most fervent hope that these new initiatives will be able to sustain the local built industry and be in a better position to face the future challenges,” he said.

Abang Johari said these incentives are further to the incorporation of new and varied items in the Variation of Price (VOP) list.

He said the VOP is to reflect accurately current market sentiments pertaining to the price fluctuation of materials, intended to alleviate the dire circumstances encountered in the built industry by easing the margin erosion faced by contractors but, most importantly, to ensure the delivery of government projects during these unprecedented times.

Abang Johari said a report by the Public Works Department Sarawak (JKRS) on the present status of project implementation as of Jan 27 was “of great concern”, as 34 out of 215 projects under construction are categorised as critically delayed, while 29 projects are behind schedule, and only 149 projects are on schedule.

He reminded all contractors to be serious and more committed when it comes to the implementation of projects under the purview of the Sarawak government, while pointing out that integrity and professionalism must be upheld in the course of project execution.

“It is therefore imperative that contractors take cognisance with regard to their own capacity and capabilities when undertaking government projects. Contractors must ensure that measures and initiatives are taken to build up their firms’ resources, especially in terms of their financial and technical capabilities. As such, errant and incompetent contractors will no longer be tolerated.

“Thus, based on the new JKRS Nilai Tender Evaluation Model, the evaluation criteria have been duly strengthened and made more stringent to sieve out purportedly incompetent and irresponsible contractors,” he said, adding that the Sarawak government takes its development goals very seriously.

Abang Johari said he has instructed the State Financial Secretary’s Office, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak, and JKRS to facilitate and engage with all stakeholders including industry players to work out a plan and establish the best possible solution to resolve issues and challenges that the industry players may have on the ground.

“The Sarawak government will take up the proposal and is ever ready to assist where possible to ensure that all infrastructure development projects can be timely delivered to the people, for the people,” he added.

The seminar was organised by Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development in collaboration with the State Financial Secretary’s Office, JKR Sarawak, and CIDB Sarawak.

Among those present were Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (Port Development) Datuk Majang Renggi, State Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau.