Provide visa-on-arrival to other countries, Tiong tells M’sian authorities

KUCHING (Feb 8): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged Malaysian authorities to emulate other Asean countries such as Indonesia by providing visa-on-arrival to other countries.

He said this is to maintain Malaysia’s tourism competitiveness particularly at this critical time of recovery for the industry.

“For Malaysia to stand out in a highly competitive tourism market, it must allow such full reopening initiatives immediately.

“To remain shut-off implies a lack of sensitivity to market trends and results in ‘half measures’ to full recovery.

“I believe that the Malaysian authorities are fully capable of coping with passenger surges and maintaining order at entry points across the country,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said Malaysia can no longer afford to fall behind by using security as a pretext to put obstacles in the way of tourists and visitors and hampering tourism recovery.

“It projects the wrong image of our country and systems by not preparing for and welcoming the return of a large influx of tourists to Malaysia.

“I urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately look into expanding visa-on-arrival to all countries, especially China and India, to prevent us from losing our competitiveness within the region,” he said.

He also urged all parties to have confidence in the relevant departments to exercise their respective responsibilities in safeguarding the country’s national security.

Tiong said at this critical junction of recovery, it was necessary to adapt local tourism products and services to the new realities of the tourism market and make rapid adjustments, whether in terms of mechanisms or policies such as more friendly immigration policies and convenience, combined with Malaysia’s local tourism advantages.

“By underpinning these factors with Malaysia’s local cultural offerings, the country’s tourism industry will be in a better position to attract tourists and revitalise the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tiong who is in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for the 2023 Asean Tourism Forum, also attended bilateral meetings with Indonesia’s Tourism Minister and Singapore’s Minister of State where he stressed the need for joint promotion of multi-destination tourism such as attracting tourists to visit multiple destination on the price of a single travel package.

“At the same time, we are also actively discussing the cooperation of checkpoint procedures to further allow for more tourist arrivals and jointly expand on economic cooperation in tourism, arts, and culture to expand the tourism dividends in Asean,” he said.

Tiong also said he had extended an invitation to Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno to visit Malaysia whilst discussing current opportunities and gaps in the field of medical tourism.

“Mutual trust and cooperation between both sides will do much to deepen collaborations in this field.

“Mr Sandiaga has promised to continue working to deepen cooperation with Malaysia, once Malaysia is ready to fully reopen to Indonesian tourists, including resuming all Batik Air flights routes on a large scale,” he said.