Sandakan salty water issue to be resolved next month

SANDAKAN (Feb 8): The faulty gate control system that resulted in salty water from Sungai Segaliud seeping into the Betotan Dam near here, is scheduled to be repaired next month, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey, who is also state Works Minister, said the replacement part for the system is expected to arrive from India next month, and repair work will be implemented immediately to ensure consumers, especially in Sandakan, are no longer burdened by the quality of the water which is said to have a salty taste since last October.

“The Sungai Segaliud gate (area) which is used by fishermen in the village to carry out their livelihood is also a raw water intake to the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant.

“However, according to the Sabah Water Department (JANS), the laboratory report states that the quality of water produced still meets the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards,” he told reporters after inspecting the dam and water treatment plant here Wednesday.

Shahelmey said JANS would also draw up proposals to deal with the problem of a clean water supply in Sandakan for the short and long term.

Earlier this month, Sandakan member of parliament Vivian Wong had urged the state Water Department to send in backup manpower to help the district Water Department to overcome the salty water issue.