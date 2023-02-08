Sarawak Design Week 2023 to feature over 200 exhibition booths

KUCHING (Feb 8): The inaugural Sarawak Design Week (SDW) 2023, which will be held from Feb 13 to 16, will feature over 200 exhibition booths, said its co-organiser Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec).

Saradec, which jointly organises the event with Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), said the booths will be located across two floors at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The list of exhibitors will include the event’s strategic partners namely Tun Jugah Foundation, Centexs Commercial Service Sdn Bhd, Saadiah Indah Sdn Bhd, Modern Woodworks Factory, Standard Kitchen Sdn Bhd, Yun Ming Wood Industries Sdn Bhd, Keabe Industries Sdn Bhd, Brown Furniture Sdn Bhd, Kayusar Sendirian Berhad, Hap Lee Fung Enterprise, Solid Timber, Kraftangan Malaysia, The Ranee Boutique Suites, Ran & Nong Creations, Sarawak Craft, Dorothy Arts & Crafts Associates, University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), University Of Technology Sarawak (UTS), and Kolej Komuniti Miri.

The Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA) will also have its list of exhibitors that will highlight everything from electric and electronics, interior décor, and furniture at their respective booths.

The SayD’Signers Pavilion in the main exhibition hall will showcase furniture design by Batches 1-4 graduates of the Sarawak Young Designers (SayD’Signers Sarawak) programme, while the SLIM (SayD’Signers Link And Match) Pavilion showcases some of the furniture houses that work together with the SayD’Signers to help bring their designs to life and enrich them with industry tips and tricks to prepare them for the industry.

The sponsor exhibition booths will include Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (MINTRED), Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), SDA, Zecon Berhad, Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd, Shinyang Group of Companies, Forest Department, Sarawak Forestry Department, and Samling Group.

Visitors to the expo can expect to find booths showcasing beautiful crafts that can be made into exquisite design pieces for the home. There will be demonstrations, traditional dance, and other interesting side activities as well.

The Indonesia pavilion showcases exquisite designs in various forms also. They include fashion, furniture, crafts, interior décor, and a host of other design-related products and services.

Also on the lower ground floor, visitors can purchase a variety of products including furniture and decorative pieces from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and Saradec’s appointed vendors.

SDW 2023 is endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) as well as MINTRED, and supported by STIDC.

Go to sarawakdesignweek.com for more information.