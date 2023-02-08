Senior citizen fined RM2,000 for obstructing cop from discharging duties in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 8): A 63-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default four months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the discharge of his public functions.

The senior citizen, Arin Bandar, who was unrepresented by a legal counsel, paid the fine.

Arin was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or with a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer issued Arin with a traffic summons for parking his car on the yellow line at Jalan Pulau at 4.16pm on Feb 4, this year.

While the summons was being issued, Arin confronted the police officer and asked ‘Are you suing me?’ before pushing the latter’s right arm.

The police officer then asked for backup and Arin was subsequently arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Harvind Raja Gopal prosecuted the case before Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry.