Seven, including six cops to be charged with murder of e-hailing driver in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): Seven people, including six policemen will be charged in the Tawau Magistrates’ Court today with the murder of an e-hailing driver at an oil palm plantation in Tawau on Jan 13.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, in a statement, said police have completed their investigation and forwarded the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor on Feb 7.

“All suspects will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, together with Section 34 and Section 109 of the same code,” he added.

Nurman Bakaratu, 61, was found murdered in an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas, Batu 5, in Tawau on Jan 13.

Following the murder, 11 people, which comprised of eight policemen and three civilians, were detained to assist police investigation.

The victim’s wife, Nurima Juli, 33 who is unemployed, was earlier charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which was read together with Section 34 of the same Code in the Tawau Magistrates’ Court on Jan 30.

Jealousy was said to be the motive behind the murder.