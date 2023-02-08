Sibu MP to halt food subsidy programme for reassessment

SIBU (Feb 8): Sibu MP Oscar Ling will discontinue the food subsidy programme in his parliamentary constituency in order to reassess the people’s needs.

He said subsidy programmes were introduced to cushion the impact of inflation on the people, especially last year.

“So, with new government’s policy, we actually consider whether we want to continue (the food subsidy programme) or not because not all people will come to buy the subsidised goods. I cannot just do one programme because there are people not benefiting from this subsidy programme.

“So, we need to target for that (group of) people also. Because if I continue for the next five years just doing subsidy programme, people will complain about me just doing subsidy programme,” he told The Borneo Post at the Institute of Rejang Journalists Chinese New Year Gathering here last night.

He said the programme will stop for reevaluation and his office may come up with something new and better.

At present Ling also runs gas cylinder and petrol subsidy programmes for the constituency.

“Petrol (subsidy programme) will continue, while gas (cylinder subsidy programme) depends as the supply is not consistent,” he added when commenting on this year’s reduced development allocation to RM1.3 million for MPs.

Ling pointed out he also needs to allocate funding for non-governmental organisations.

“Subsidy part, I think we can leave to government – I think that they have their own subsidy programme to come in, because (National) budget is going to be (re)tabled this month and will be passed end of March.

“After that, the new subsidy programmes will come in – I think we leave it to the government (for) the main subsidy (programmes). After April, we will still monitor whether we want to continue or not (with the food subsidy programme).

“If really the need is there, we will try to consider to re-introduce. We will see-lah,” he said.

Ling added the next food subsidy programme will be held at Swan Square on Feb 11 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The food subsidy programme involves eggs, rice, and daily necessities such as coffee, chocolate malt drink, sugar, cooking oil, and biscuits for RM55 instead of RM80.

“We give subsidy, you just pay RM55. On top of that, if you want to purchase milk powder priced at RM20 and above, then I will give another RM5 rebate,” he said.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the development allowance for MPs this year would drop to RM1.3 million from RM3.8 million.