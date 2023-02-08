Sng suggests Sabah enact anti-hopping law for political stability

SIBU (Feb 8): The Sabah government needs to enact an anti-hopping law in line with the rest of the country to prevent it from continuing to be at risk of being destabilised due to political manoeuvring, said Datuk Larry Sng.

The president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) pointed this out in light of three Parti Warisan (Warisan) state representatives leaving the party.

Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif, Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi) and Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor) had on Monday announced that they were leaving Warisan.

“In light of yesterday’s resignation of three Warisan ADUNs (state representatives), it is high time that the Sabah state government too enacts an anti-hopping law in line with the rest of the country.

“Until and unless this is implemented, Sabah’s state government will continue to be at risk of being destabilised due to political manoeuvring,” said Sng, who is also Julau MP, in his Facebook post yesterday.

The Borneo Post had reported that Norazlinah, who is Warisan Wanita chief, along with the party’s Supreme Council members Mohammad and Chong in a joint statement on Monday said that they would remain independent and would support the current Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

They had reportedly said the move was taken after examining and considering aspects from all angles, including the direction of the political coalitions in Sabah and the views of the grassroots in the area they represent.

“We are of the view that the time has come to put a stop to polemics in politics or actions to create instability to the government as these would affect efforts to develop the state and improve the people’s welfare.

“We will work together with the Chief Minister (Hajiji) and the state government in continuing the positive momentum of economic growth through the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” read the statement.