Two suffer chest pain after being involved in four-vehicle pile-up at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Feb 8): The driver and passenger of a car complained of chest pain after they were involved in a four-vehicle pile-up at Mile 11 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 6.30am this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said both victims were given first-aid at the scene before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

“The drivers and passengers of the other three vehicles were not injured,” added the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Siburan fire station, who also helped to clean up the road from any debris and oil spills.

In a separate accident, a female passenger was extricated from her damaged car after it landed in a monsoon drain following a crash with a pick-up truck at Jalan Song here around 1.15am this morning.

Bomba, in a statement, said the victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The drivers of both vehicles were reported to be safe from any serious injuries.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.