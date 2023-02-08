Vital for Sarawak’s construction industry to have structured framework, says Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 8): It is pertinent and timely for the construction industry, as the economy’s engine of growth, to have a structured framework for its future development, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“(Although) the construction industry accounts for only 3 per cent of the Malaysian gross domestic product in the past year, it is nevertheless a critical industry.

“It acts as a catalyst for other industries, creating that multiplier effect needed in the economy to enable the growth of other industries,” he said in his welcoming speech for the ‘Enhancing Sarawak’s Construction Industry’ seminar here today.

Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said the one-day seminar, officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, was a joint effort between the ministry, State Financial Secretary’s Office, Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, and CIDB Sarawak.

He said the seminar sought to address the conundrums and woes encountered by industry players as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and to facilitate the recovery of the built industry.

“The objectives of the seminar today are to primarily introduce effective new strategies to aid in the recovery of the local built scenario and implementation of projects under the purview of Sarawak post Covid; to empower the various key industry players with the new initiatives by the Sarawak government.

“It also exposes the industry players to new paradigm shifts where strategic enhancements and innovative efforts have been duly integrated into project management and contract administration procedures — this is the key to continuous success in project delivery and improved service and commitment to the people,” he said.

Uggah said there were over 250 participants from the construction industry represented by over 13 associations, chambers of commerce and federation, local councils, and various government agencies.