Abang Johari: Sarawak ready to host Sukma 2024 if invited

KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak is ready to host the next Malaysian Games (Sukma) in 2024 if it is invited by the federal government to do so, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak would have no problem hosting the biennial games so long as its sports facilities are up to the mark.

“We will accept it (if invited) and I’ve informed our Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to ask them to give us notice beforehand.

“This is so that we can upgrade our sports facilities such as our stadium, football field, tennis court and so on,” he said at the handing over of incentives ceremony to Sarawak’s athletes here today.

Abang Johari also shared that he had recently proposed to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh for future Sukma games to be held on a rotation basis between Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

He said this was in view of Yeoh’s suggestion that Sukma be held only in Kuala Lumpur as some states lacked proper facilities.

“She said that Sukma is very expensive and that there were certain states that could not maintain their sports facilities.

“So she told me that she wants to have Sukma only in Kuala Lumpur and not other states.

“That’s when I proposed to her that Sukma can be in Kuala Lumpur but after that Sabah can be the next host and the next one be hosted by Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that this would show that Sukma has the Malaysian spirit.

“It cannot just be held in Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia can alternate as host if other states cannot,” he said, adding that Yeoh agreed with his suggestion and would be discussing further on this at federal level.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also gave his assurance to develop Sarawak’s sports industry into international level.

“We want to improve the quality of our athletes to reach international standards.

“If a country like New Zealand with a population of five million can produce Olympic athletes through their training facilities and their sporting spirit, so can we.

“We want to train our youths to not only be Sukma champions but also Olympic champions,” he said.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari handed over incentives worth RM710,250 to athletes who won medals at the previous Sukma XX, MSN 2022, Sea Games 2021 in Hanoi Vietnam, Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England, and Para Asean 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Also present were Abdul Karim, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministers Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Dr Ripin Lamat.