Anthony Loke: KLIA and KLIA2 to be rebranded to Terminals 1 and 2

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 9): The Malaysian government has agreed in principle to rebrand the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to KLIA Terminal 1 and KLIA Terminal 2 respectively.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said the rebranding proposal followed a Cabinet meeting last week, noting the exercise aimed at improving their marketability, value and effectiveness while strengthening competition with other regional international airports.

“The proposal to rebrand KLIA and KLIA2 are important for the commercial sustainability of KLIA and also the growth of airports throughout the country.

“It is not immediate since the rebranding is part of a new Operating Agreement (OA 2023) between the Malaysian government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

“The government and MAHB will finalise and sign the OA 2023 and related Lease Agreements before the end of the first quarter of 2023 (March 31),” he told a press conference at the Transport Ministry here.

Loke explained that once the OA 2023 is signed, it would be up to MAHB to embark on the proposed rebranding. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME