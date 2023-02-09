Body of missing Myanmar national who fell into Sarawak River found

KUCHING (Feb 9): The body of the Myanmar national who went missing after he fell into the Sarawak River yesterday from the barge he was working on was found around 11.45am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Kyaw Khaint’s body was found near a quarry, some 1.8km from the search and rescue operation’s temporary command post.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead by a medical worker at the scene.

Kyaw’s body has since been handed over to the police for transportation to the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Forensics Department for further action.

The operation ended at 1.30pm.

Yesterday, it was reported that Kyaw was working with two locals on the barge.

All three were tying one of the ropes on the barge when it suddenly snapped and struck them.

One of the local workers, aged 35, suffered a broken leg, while the other, aged 37, sustained light injuries in the incident.

Both were given first aid at the scene before being brought to SGH for further treatment.