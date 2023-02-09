Bottom-up approach way to develop Tebedu, says rep

KUCHING (Feb 9): The development of Tebedu will be planned based on bottom-up approach with views and input from village chiefs (KKs) and community leaders (KMs) as well as those from non governmental organisations (NGOs), said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said one such platform to plan for effective development in Tebedu was through the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) Mini Lab for N21 Tebedu, held yesterday, which was also attended by heads of government departments.

“I want all of you (KKs, KMs and NGOs) to be involved so that development in Tebedu can be our development programme. It is not mine alone. I want you to have a sense of belonging.

“If it is successful, it is our success (together). If not successful it is ours too. Do feel proud to be part of the process,” he said when opening the mini lab yesterday.

More than 100 participants took part in the GKCDA Mini Lab for N21 Tebedu which ends today.

Sinang also called on the participants to dream of what they wish Tebedu to be in the next seven years.

“Let us be guided by the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which aims to turn Sarawak into a developed and high income state. That is the aspiration of the state government. It is a tall order but we have to work extra harder,” he said.

He also told the audience the idea behind GKCDA, which was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 12 last year, after listening to the proposal from Bidayuh assemblymen during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

He said he and the other Bidayuh assemblymen brought up the subject in their debate speeches in the DUN.

Sinang, who was making his maiden debate speech after winning the election, said he had proposed the Kuching Serian hinterland agency.

“The Premier responded favourably and listened to our views. He announced the formation of GKCDA during the Gawai open house in Bau on June 12,” he added.

He hoped the GKCDA Mini Lab would focus on four main sectors, namely greater rural economic integration which include road accessibility and digital connectivity, capacity building such as education and talent development, community participation and sustainable social economic development.

GKCDA chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, who spoke at length about the formation of GKCDA, its organisational structure, objectives and aspirations was also present at the opening ceremony.

This was followed by a discussion session to collect proposals for projects that can be implemented based on infrastructure development, utilities and telecommunications, agricultural development, economic development (non-agricultural) and social development.

The mini lab was the latest held for constituencies covered under GKCDA to gather proposals prior to the main lab on Feb 28 and March 1.

The nine constituencies under GKCDA are Tanjung Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.