Come up with holistic reform to address sick projects in Sarawak, Soon Koh tells authorities

KUCHING (Feb 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has suggested that the authorities concerned in the state come up with holistic reform when it comes to addressing sick projects.

“Are there no capable contractors in the state that we have to rely on inferior contractors? If so, the industry has a lot more to worry about than just offering mitigating solutions.

“The authorities concerned ought to think about reforming the entire industry holistically,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to the six new incentives or measures recently approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to minimise or eradicate critically-delayed projects.

The premier had said that these measures were aimed to assist contractors with project cashflow as well as to achieve a win-win situation for all parties under the state government contracts.

Wong said that one could question how contractors susceptible to such risk which is a basic financial requirement for any project, were able to be awarded projects by the state.

“The premier went on to mention that to safeguard the interests of the industry and economy, the state will provide advance payment to help those with no financial strength, or sometimes known as ‘two dollar companies’ and that the state would want to assist these people.

“In doing so, the state’s development and economy may be laid in the hands of these ‘two dollar companies’ who are obviously failing to deliver with the many sick and delayed projects throughout the state,” he said.

He said the state must take measures to revive and save these projects from further failure and to complete them for the benefit of the people.

He added that the people must also take those responsible for the failure to task and to make those who have put them in this position accountable and answerable.

According to Wong, introducing payments without contract documents, lower Liquidated and Ascertained Damages and Mutual Termination among other initiatives would further encourage those unproven ‘two dollar companies’ to come in and take advantage of the situation, thus alienating those who are more capable and in a far better position to deliver projects successfully.

“We must understand that these strict measures and clauses were put in place previously to protect the state,” he said.

As such, the people should now question those who have the privileged responsibility to evaluate and award the projects to these incapable contractors.

Without doing so, he believed that it would not matter what measures the state put in to protect Sarawakians, the damage would still be inevitable.

“Every dollar and sen spent is the people’s money and we must utilise this money responsibly and not waste them on irresponsible parties who have failed to carry out their responsibilities well.

“It is our fiduciary duty to ensure that our state coffers are well utilised for the benefit of the people. We owe this to the people and our great state of Sarawak,” he added.