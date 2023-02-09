Cops: Viral video of shooting from Ecuador not Miri, hunt on for those spreading it 

MIRI (Feb 9): Police are on the hunt for individuals believed to be involved in spreading a video of a shooting, which is being misrepresented as occurring at a restaurant here recently.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the video, which has gone viral on WhatsApp, was causing fear among the people.

“Following the spread of the video, the district police’s Criminal Investigation Division has checked and found that that incident did not occur in Miri but it happened in Ecuador in 2020.

“The same video also went viral in January 2020 and was claimed to have happened in Padawan District. The Padawan district police chief at the time issued a press statement regarding the incident and informed that the incident happened in Ecuador,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He said the police will carry out an investigation to track down the irresponsible individuals who spread the video.

“They can be punished under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for a period up to one year upon conviction,” he said.

In this regard, Alexson advised the public not to speculate and spread sensitive issues on social media which could cause fear as well as issues that could disrupt harmony.

He urged those with information related to the case to go to the nearest police station or call 085-433730 to assist with the investigation.