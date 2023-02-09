Deputy domestic trade minister says will consider living cost for all, not just B40 in Budget 2023 retabling

JOHOR BARU (Feb 9): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is looking into affordability for all groups in the country and not just the bottom 40 per cent wage earners.

Its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh gave an assurance that the government will take all feedback into consideration when it retabled Budget 2023 in Parliament later this month.

“The cost of living issue affects everyone, not just the B40 group which is the most affected. The ministry takes into account all segments, including the M40 group and small traders.

“We have heard feedback from the public that the cost of living should be made an important focus in the presentation of Budget 2023 which will be retabled on February 24,” she told reporters after a dialogue session on the cost of living at the DoubleTree Hotel here today.

Fuziah was asked if subsidies were on the cards to overcome the growing living costs, but said there are other approaches that can be taken instead of increasing dependence on subsidies.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported saying that the Budget 2023 will take into account the current economic challenges, while at the same time driving the country’s growth and attracting investments.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the government is also taking into account the country’s competitiveness, the speed of business approvals as well as several new initiatives, including digitisation and sustainable consumption and production of natural resources in the downstream process in Budget 2023.

On February 1, it was reported that the federal government will focus mainly on efforts to deal with the cost of living and employment issues for the upcoming budget. – Malay Mail