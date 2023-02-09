Ewon: More focus on entrepreneur devt for S’wak, Sabah this year

KUCHING (Feb 9): Additional focus will be given to Sarawak and Sabah this year in terms of entrepreneur development, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said he had informed the Prime Minister and his ministry officers and staff that more focus must be given to Sarawak and Sabah without additional cost nationwide.

“I want additional focus to be given to Sarawak and Sabah. That is why we have started with four projects especially for Sarawak and Sabah.

“We have 185 entrepreneur development programmes or projects to be carried out this year, and the entrepreneur community in Sarawak and Sabah are also eligible for the programmes.

“Out of that, four will focus only on Sarawak and Sabah,” he told reporters after making a courtesy call on the Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Ewon hoped that proposals and inputs from the Sarawak and Sabah state government leaders next year will help them to plan a better budget for the ministry.

He said the four programmes for Sarawak and Sabah would include entrepreneur development through special grants, special training such as on digitalisation development programme.

He said they also invited Awang Tengah to visit the Bukit Bintang commercial centre, where an agency under Kuskop had developed an entrepreneur centre, which provides pavilions for all states including Sarawak to exhibit and sell their SME products.

On another matter, Ewon said he valued and appreciated all the proposals made by Awang Tengah during the meeting, especially the one related to the business premises that need allocation from the federal government.

He assured that the proposal will certainly be their new focus.

“In fact, we have started to provide funding for the establishment of business premises for the SMEs.

“We are also negotiating with the Ministry of Finance now so that from next year, the funding for the establishment of entrepreneur premises in the country is channelled through my ministry,” he said.

He said Kuskop will also participate in the Sarawak entrepreneur development coordination committee so that all information about entrepreneur development in every agency under Kuskop can be shared and coordinated effectively throughout the country.