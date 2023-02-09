Exporting electricity to more countries won’t affect domestic power supply, assures Julaihi

KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak will still have sufficient power supply for domestic consumption even after exporting electricity to other countries, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said he acknowledged there were concerns over the possibility of a power supply shortage for domestic needs, especially for the implementation of the Additional Late Applicant Fund (Alaf) project, should Sarawak further export its electricity.

Julaihi gave his assurance that the proposed power supply project to Singapore would not affect domestic supply as the total electricity to be exported would only involve 2 per cent of its existing capacity, which is 5,996MW.

“For the record, the current usage of electricity in Sarawak is 4,398MW.

“This means we still have a balance of 1,478MW, which is sufficient for domestic use and needs, including connection under the Additional Late Applicant Fund (Alaf) Scheme,” he said when delivering his welcome speech for the ministry’s assembly at LCDA Tower, The Isthmus here, today.

He pointed out that Sarawak is already supplying electricity to Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“The proposal to supply power to Sabah is still at the discussion stage and recently, you must have already heard about our intention to supply electricity to Singapore.

“We are planning to supply a total of 1,000MW to Singapore and that is the cap we give to Singapore.

“But I also want to assure you that there is nothing to be worried about because we still have excess remaining power supply for our domestic consumption,” he added.

Julaihi said the diversification of the energy market would not only position Sarawak as Southeast Asia’s energy powerhouse but also help to increase income for the state.

“The tariff charged to exported electricity is higher than the minimum tariff implemented in Sarawak.

“Even in the long term, the state will benefit, especially in terms of increased income,” he said.

He pointed out that the Alaf project, which was introduced in 2018 to alleviate the financial burden on new rural homeowners who require a power connection, is still being implemented as it is an ongoing programme provided by the state government.

He added the ministry would continue to ensure that all Sarawakians have access to electricity supply as soon as possible.

Among those present at the assembly were Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication I (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang and Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi.