Julau longhouse toilets damaged by small landslide

SARIKEI (Feb 9): A minor landslide at Rumah Serejim at Tanjung Entawa, Lijan in Julau near here had caused some damage to the toilets of two ‘bilek’ or residential units there.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said that the affected bileks were No 8 and 9 belonging to Lumit Agol and Badi Luna respectively.

“My men who went to monitor the situation this morning noticed cracks on the concrete floor of both toilets, and the wall almost collapsed,” he said.

He added that other parts of the longhouse were not affected, hence, his men advised the affected occupants to be cautious when using the toilets.