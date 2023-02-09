Man arrested in connection with small fire at Sibu bank’s entrance

SIBU (Feb 9): Police have arrested a man in connection with a case of mischief by fire at a Jalan Kampung Nyabor bank last night.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the Sibu Central police station received information from the public around 9.40pm that there was a small fire in front of the bank’s entrance.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel who went to the scene found fragments of glass bottles and cloth believed to be used to commit the act,” he said in the statement today.

He said the police arrested a 36-year-old suspect around 10.56pm.

The suspect has several past criminal records.

The police applied for a remand order for the suspect today to assist with investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.