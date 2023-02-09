Man checking on fishing net in Batu Niah feared to have drowned

MIRI (Feb 9): A 32-year-old man went missing while checking on his fishing nets at an oil palm plantation in Batu Niah today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, an emergency call was received at 12.02pm regarding the incident.

Four personnel from the Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene.

It is learnt that the victim had gone with a friend to check on their fishing nets, which were set up in a ditch at the plantation.

The victim’s net is said to have become stuck.

This led him to dive into the water and disappear.

His friend then proceeded to lodge a police report at the nearest police station.

As of press time, the victim had yet to be located and firefighters were still on the way to the scene.