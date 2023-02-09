Man claims trial to two charges of sexually assaulting teen in Lundu

KUCHING (Feb 9): A 23-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Courts here today to two charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in July and August last year.

In separate proceedings before Judge Musli Ab Hamid and Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, Abdul Haleem Said pleaded not guilty to the charges framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The Section provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

Musli fixed March 16, 2023 for case management and released him on RM10,000 bail with RM5,000 deposited and two local sureties.

Afidah, meanwhile, fixed March 17, 2023, for case management and released him on RM10,000 court bail, also with two local sureties.

Both judges also ordered Abdul Haleem to report himself to the nearest police station once a month and restrained him from communicating with the victim in any way.

According to the first charge, Abdul Haleem allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a car in front of a mosque in Lundu around 10.05pm in August 2022.

According to the second charge, he allegedly committed the same offence at a hall in a village in Lundu around 10.05pm in July 2022.

It is understood that Abdul Haleem allegedly touched the victim’s breasts and private parts for sexual purposes.

He was represented by counsels Steven Beti and Gerald Empaling Donald.

The cases were prosecuted by DPPs Norshafatihah Nor Azmi and Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff respectively.