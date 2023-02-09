Man found dead in Batu Kawah condominium compound

KUCHING (Feb 9): A man was found dead in the compound of a condominium at the Batu Kawah New Township here around 1.40am this morning.

According to a witness, the deceased is believed to have fallen from the upper levels of the condominium based on the injuries that he sustained.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His body was later transferred by police to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.