Man suffers broken arm, leg after single-vehicle crash in Bawang Assan

SIBU (Feb 9): A 28-year-man suffered a broken right arm and leg after he lost control of his car and crashed into a bus stop before it landed in a ditch at Lebaan Bridge in Bawang Assan this morning.

According to the Civil Defence Department (APM) Sibu, the victim also suffered a laceration on his chin.

Traffic police were already at the accident scene before the APM arrived.

The victim was still conscious and able to converse with the police and APM personnel, and was reported to be in stable condition before being sent to the hospital.