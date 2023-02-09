Menu Rahmah initiative incurs no cost to govt, says Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The implementation of the Menu Rahmah initiative, which offers a meal at RM5 and below since the end of last month, incurs neither any expenditure nor allocation from the government.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said instead, it was entirely up to the commitment of food operators who voluntarily joined the initiative.

He said since its launch, Menu Rahmah has been well received throughout the country with many eateries responding to the government’s aspiration in helping to feed those in need, especially the B40 group.

“Many traders are racing to join this initiative by offering food for as low as RM5 at their outlets, this means they want to do it together in the spirit of charity without anyone being compelled.

“So the concept here is clear, not a single sen of government money is involved,” he said here yesterday when officiating the Menu Rahmah initiative, with the Tom Yam Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia (Pertom) in Lembah Keramat coming aboard.

Salahuddin said his ministry has never forced any business, entrepreneur or food industry player, big or small, to get involved in the sale of Menu Rahmah.

“We do not (need to) compel, rather it is a deal with the industry including Mydin (Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad), Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association, Pertom and Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association.

“It was only after this engagement session that we presented the Menu Rahmah idea with the target buyers being those who need daily meals at an affordable price,” he said.

He said his ministry is developing an application that contains a directory of eateries that offer Menu Rahmah dishes throughout the country.

He said it was to provide the people with more information about the food operators participating in the government’s initiative in their area, as well as promoting outlets that dish out Menu Rahmah meals.

On January 31, Salahuddin launched the Menu Rahmah initiative and as many as 15,000 premises selling food joined the effort to help reduce the cost of living for the public, especially the poor. — Bernama