Miri City Council sets up task force to develop Old Man Street into tourist attraction

MIRI (Feb 9): Miri City Council (MCC) has set up a task force for the Old Man Street at the Beautiful Jade Centre in line with its plans to develop the area into a tourist attraction in the city.

Mayor Adam Yii said the task force will specifically look at various aspects in the area, including dealing with homeless issues, cleanliness, upgrading facilities and beautification.

“The objective of this task force is to implement MCC’s plan to develop the area into a tourist attraction in Miri.

“Apart from improving the facilities and aspects of hygiene in the area, the council also wants to deal with the problem of homeless people who cause public nuisance to shop owners and customers in the area,” he said when chairing the first meeting of the Old Man Street task force at Miri City Hall yesterday.

Yii, who is also the Pujut assemblyman, said the task force will be chaired by Cr Leslie Lau and members of the task force consist of representatives from various agencies such as the welfare department, the police, National Anti-Drug Agency, MCC’s enforcement team, MCC’s public health section and others.

He further said that MCC has already applied for RM1.5 million from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts to upgrade the facilities at the Old Man Street area.

While waiting for the project to be approved, he said MCC would clear the area of ​​the homeless and improve cleanliness in the area such as clearing the drains.

At the same time, he said MCC will also engage with stakeholders in the area on how to make the place attractive.

He also said that they are looking into the plan to possibly organise some activities for the area to make the place lively at night.

“Let’s work together to ensure that the objective of making the Old Man Street a tourist attraction for Miri becomes a reality.”