Ngemah rep: Proper procedures to be followed by committee during disasters

KANOWIT (Feb 9): There are proper procedures to be followed by the disaster management committee in distribution of assistance to natural disaster victims.

As for Kanowit, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana said the natural disaster management committee is under the district office.

“When disaster strikes, we can see many comments by social media users.

“When such a thing occurs, the district officer will instruct relevant agencies to visit the site of the disaster to conduct assessment.

“Reports from these agencies will be compiled and forwarded to Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC). Only then, the committee will convene a meeting to find the best way possible to handle the disaster and to channel assistance to the victims,” he said when officiating at the Chap Goh Mei celebration at Nanga Ngemah community hall here on Tuesday.

Anyi explained this to his constituents so they will understand why assistance arrived after some time in certain cases.

Citing the landslide case involving three longhouses at Nanga Tada here on Sunday, he said SDDMC had instructed the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and related government agencies to visit Nanga Tada.

“I hope the people especially those affected by the landslide will not get confused by netizen comments on social media,” he said.

He added he is worried for the safety of longhouse residents staying in slope areas like in Nanga Tada, Nanga Jagau and Nanga Nirok.

“Now is the rainy season and there is a very high risk of landslides in slope areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the celebration was jointly organised by Nanga Ngemah village security and development committee (JKKK) and SJK (C) Ming Wok.

At the same event, Anyi congratulated Kapitan Tiong Ming Kiong on his appointment as the new Nanga Ngemah community chief.

He believed Nanga Ngemah will continue to prosper under Tiong’s leadership.

Also present were Anyi’s wife Gelim Utan, SJK (C) Ming Wok headmaster Chin Lei Ping, Pemanca Leong Khing Hee and others.