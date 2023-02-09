Once famous Miri Public Park now an eyesore, claims Mirian

MIRI (Feb 9): Miri Public Park (Taman Awam Miri), which used to be a famous recreational park for Mirians especially on the weekends, is now an eyesore as the facilities there are in a dilapidated condition.

In stating this, a member of the public Peter Kallang, who contacted The Borneo Post this morning, claimed that the facilities at the park are out of order and pose safety hazards to the public.

“What is happening to Taman Awam Miri that the whole park seems to be almost totally abandoned?” he questioned.

Peter expressed his sadness that the park, which costs millions of ringgit, is now in a sorry state.

Peter said he lodged a complaint with Miri Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; and Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin through WhatsApp this morning.

In September last year, Lee had said that the park would undergo extension and upgrading works, which was expected to kick off end of last year.

The project, costing RM1.5 million project was supposed to be completed in 12 months.

The Borneo Post has contacted Yii for comments.