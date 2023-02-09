PBM president suggests smaller parties, indie MPs work together to remain relevant

KUCHING (Feb 9): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has suggested that smaller parties and independent MPs in the Parliament supporting the Unity Government are to work together as a bloc.

In a Facebook post today, Sng said they need to sit down together this coming Parliament sitting to discuss the matter, and consolidate their strength to remain relevant.

“Smaller parties and supporters of the unity government like PBM, Muda (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance), KDM (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat) and independent friendly MPs should sit down together this coming parliamentary sitting to discuss about working as a bloc.

“Politics is a numbers game and we need to consolidate our strength in order to remain relevant,” he said in the post.

The first sitting of the 15th parliamentary session is expected to begin on Feb 13 and last for 29 days.

The Budget 2023 will be tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 24.

Once tabled, debate sessions on the Budget would take three weeks.

The previous budget that was presented by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last October was not approved as the Dewan Rakyat was dissolved to pave way for the 15th general elections after which Anwar was sworn in as the new prime minister.