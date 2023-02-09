Petra Jaya man jailed eight months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 31-year-old man to eight months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in April, last year.

Mohd Syafreerullah Khan Johan from Siol Kanan in Petra Jaya here made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who also ordered the man to undergo two years of supervision by the authorities.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Syafreerullah was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 12.05pm on April 15, 2022.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Mohd Syafreerullah was unrepresented by a legal counsel.