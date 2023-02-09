Populist approach earns Anwar respect on international stage, says Zambry

BANGKOK (Feb 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s populist approach is the reason he is respected and always a crowd-puller on the international stage, especially when he makes official visits overseas.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Kadir said Anwar’s popularity was evident during his recent official visits to Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore where he was warmly welcomed by the Malaysian diaspora and also the locals.

He said Anwar, who is an internationalist especially in Asean and adept in Islamic affairs and international relations, makes him popular and respected.

Citing Anwar’s official visit to Indonesia, Zambry said many came to hear his speech because he is held in high esteem by the international community, especially in Asean.

“During his official visit, he (Anwar) will seek out and invite Malaysians to hear their views.

“At the same time, he will give his views on the state of affairs in Malaysia,” Zambry told a media conference in conjunction with the prime minister’s official visit to Thailand.

Anwar will undertake his maiden two-day visit of Thailand today to meet his counterpart Prayuth Chan o-cha to discuss the way forward in strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

Anwar is set to perform Friday prayers at the Islamic Centre of Thailand, with 1,000 local Muslims expected to be there to meet him.

“The Islamic community here is also excited with the prime minister’s official visit, which is a good sign in terms of the countries’ bilateral relationship,” he said. – Bernama