Property developers asked to grab opportunities arising from Miri’s rapid progress

MIRI (Feb 9): Property developers have been called on to boldly grab opportunities arising from Miri’s rapid development, progress, and prosperity.

In making the call, Mayor Adam Yii said Miri has a promising economic future with greater development in various sectors, including travel and tourism.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has recently gifted us with a very good Chinese New Year present when he approved the deepening of Batang Baram’s delta access channel that will generate great economic impact in Miri. We should all be grateful for that.

“Tourism development and resort city initiative will continue to progress and with the improvement of the Covid-19 condition, I hope that in 2023 we will see a tangible progress and result,” he said during the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Miri Branch Chinese New Year Open House last night.

He said the government will continue to look for and create opportunities for local businesses.

“Certain scopes are meant to be established by the government such as direct flights and basic infrastructure.

“But actual business should be driven by the private sectors, so as businessmen, you all need to be quick and responsive to look at and take advantage of any opportunity arising,” he said.

On the role of Sheda, the Pujut assemblyman said the association has done well in providing a platform for dialogue among stakeholders and development authorities such as the Miri City Council (MCC).

“We will continue to work together to ensure that projects are implemented smoothly and successfully and any improvement in the course of implementation of projects are looked into.

“MCC needs to work together and collaborate with the stakeholders such as Sheda to ensure that the city can progress and develop smoothly for the benefit of the people,” said Yii.

Sheda Miri branch chairman James Hii Sing Lung said 2023 is a very important following three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged property developers to work hard towards achieving new milestones.

“As property developers, we act as the assembler under the real estate industry’s ecosystem where we are being given the faith by the public and purchasers to plan, develop, and complete the finished products for them to purchase, utilise, and invest.

“However, to be more comprehensive, it requires closer collaboration and synchronisation among all stakeholders under this ecosystem, which should not only cover the property developers but to also include all relevant authorities or government agencies who are policymakers that set regulations in ensuring the products are liveable, sustainable, vibrant, safer, and affordable,” he said.

Hii called on MCC under Yii’s leadership to continue to develop multiple stimulus packages and schemes to enhance the standard of living for Miri while also keeping the market active; including promoting Miri as an ideal location for the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (SMM2H) scheme.

“All these great efforts will help in boosting the public confidence thus solidifying Miri’s status as the Gateway of the Northern Region of Sarawak,” he said.

“Together we can make Miri great again.”